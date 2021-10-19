New Mexico film 'Rude Girl' features Native American superhero

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Film Office recently announced the short film, "Rude Girl," produced by Santa Fe-based Pink Gator Films LLC, is currently in production in New Mexico.

Production is taking place in parts of Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to a news release.

“(Rude Girl) is one of the projects that received support from the 2020 late Sen. John Pinto Native Filmmakers Memorial Program. As a Native American from Zuni, and influenced by his tribe’s storytelling tradition, Joshua Zunie is part of the movement to push stories of Native culture onto the screen in an authentic way, including ensuring that Native cast and crew are integrated throughout the project,” said Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office.

"Rude Girl," starring Shawnee Pourier, David Midthunder, Joshua Horton, Zachary Wade and Jayde Martinez, is the story of a half Native American and half white teenager dealing with identity issues who visits her grandfather Lee in the spiritual world — only to realize she is a superhero.

"Rude Girl" is directed, written and produced by Joshua Zunie.

"'Rude Girl' pioneers and presents a heroic story about a current day Native American woman in the genre and universe of superheroes.

The production will employ approximately 40 New Mexico crew members, five principal actors, and five New Mexico background and extras, Dodson stated.

In 2019, legislation in honor of Pinto, from Lupton, Arizona, and the longest serving senator in the history of the state, was passed. The program provided a total of $100,000 through 20 $5,000 grants to Native film students and filmmakers living and working in New Mexico.

A former U.S. Marine and Navajo Code Talker, Pinto passed away in May 2019 at age 94.