Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Oct. 20
Navajo police seek missing girl

Elizabeth Harrison, 15, was reported missing Oct. 14. Her last known location was in Kirtland, New Mexico. (Photo/NPD)

Originally Published: October 19, 2021 8:02 a.m.

Elizabeth Harrison, 15, was reported missing Oct. 14. Her last known location was in Kirtland, New Mexico. She is believed to be in the Farmington or Kirkland, area and was last seen wearing all black clothing. She wears black-framed eyeglasses. If you have seen her call the NPD at (505) 368-1350.

