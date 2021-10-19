OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Oct. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation looks at partnership, future youth opportunities with Masten Space Systems

Thomas Ferrer with Marsten Space Systems met with Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer Oct. 12. (Photo/OPVP)

Thomas Ferrer with Marsten Space Systems met with Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer Oct. 12. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: October 19, 2021 7:48 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer recently met with a Masten Space Systems representative Oct. 12, to exchange ideas for a possible partnership with the Navajo Nation that would include opportunities for Navajo college students wanting to intern and pursue engineering careers.

“Masten’s main focus is ‘enabling space transportation and reliable planetary landers for the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond’, as our 21st Century of Navajo innovators and engineers would be excited to bring Masten’s dreams into reality,” Lizer said. “Whether they’ll enjoy solving technical challenges or being creative and innovative, aerospace provides opportunities in a range of industries, from automotive to finance and IT. Our Navajo youth can bring much pride in our Diné Nation, just as NASA engineer Aaron Yazzie has done.”

According to the president’s office, Masten won a NASA task order as part of its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program in April 2020 for its mission, valued at $75.9 million.

Additionally, NASA has selected California-based Masten Space Systems to deliver eight science payloads to the moon’s South Pole in 2022 on its XL-1 lunar lander. They are expected to deliver a set of NASA science and technology payloads, with room on the lander for additional commercial payloads. Masten contracted with SpaceX to launch the lander, a design the company calls XL-1.

Lizer said he looks forward to further collaboration to provide more opportunities for Navajo students in the STEM fields and beyond.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas