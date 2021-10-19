Funds allocated from initial distribution of American Rescue Plan

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is moving forward with initial allocations of Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) authorized through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Navajo Nation received a total appropriation of $2,079,461,464 from the U.S. Treasury.

In August, the Navajo Nation approved Resolution CJY-41-21, which established the framework for the implementation of the $2 billion dollars. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed off on the following reimbursement allocations totaling $389 million:

• $185 million: for connecting homes to electricity, septic system installations for homes, improvements to wastewater conveyance, improvements to water transmission and distribution systems, drinking water treatment, drinking water storage, cistern system installations for homes, and broadband last mile/middle mile to residents and businesses. (Previously funded through the Síhasin Fund, UUFB, and defunded from the CARES Act)

• $12 million: for the Navajo Department of Health for continued COVID-19 testing, emergency food assistance to high-risk patients, medical transport for COVID patients, mobile medical units, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). (Previously defunded from the CARES Act in 2020)

• $31 million: for the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development to provide artisan and business economic relief grants to Navajo Nation businesses. Certified Navajo artisan and small businesses who did not previously receive funding under the 2020 CARES funding, will be eligible to apply and be awarded an economic relief grant up to $60,000. This grant is designed to provide financial relief to businesses that experienced and continue to experience a loss of revenue due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. Grants are not required to be repaid. For more information on the “Small Business Economic Relief Grant” please contact the Division of Community Development at 928-871-6544 or visit https://navajoeconomy.org. (Previously defunded from the CARES Act in 2020)

• $6 million: for the Judicial Branch Programs and Courts serving the entire Navajo Nation to assist in addressing the backlog of court cases to facilitate court and program operations and increase speed of case resolution.

• $8 million: for heavy equipment for chapters including backhoes, vehicles, trailers, and tractors, and others. This equipment is vital for the chapters to maintain operations and transport supplies and materials to those in need. (Previously funded through the Síhasin Fund through Resolution CJA-01-21)

• $2 million: for burial assistance for families that have lost a family member due to COVID-19. - $145 million: for Executive Branch programs and offices to implement the Fiscal Recovery Funds over the course of five-years to cover administrative and support costs at a rate much lower than the standard 17-percent Indirect Cost that is provided for other types of federal funds for tribes. The $145 million is lower than the $180 million that was allocated for the Executive Branch. The remaining $35 million may be allocated for other purposes such as hardship assistance. (Funded through Section 7 of Resolution CJY-41-21).