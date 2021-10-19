Around the Rez: week of Oct. 20

Leupp Halloween Eve kids event

Leupp Nazrene Church announced area churches are involved in pre-Halloween gathering for kids Oct. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at Leupp Baseball Field, east of the closed post office. Pastor Darrell Begay said there will be testimonial singing, hot dog roasts, candy and drinks at the site. More information is available by calling Darrell at 928-853-5321.

Virtual Halloween Costume Fashion Show presented by Miss Navajo Nation Oct. 30

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and First Things First (Navajo Region) plans to present a virtual Halloween Costume Fashion Show to promote early childhood literacy.

The fashion show is open to all children ages newborn to 5 years-old. Each participant’s registration, photo release and photo must be sent to the officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov by Oct. 30 in order to participate.

More information is available at officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov or (928) 871-6379.

Celebrate Recovery Meets Wednesdays at Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee

Celebrate Recovery®, a Christ-centered recovery program kicked-off this month at Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee in Indian Wells, located on Hwy. 77 (Navajo Route 6) at milepost 17, with weekly Wednesday night meetings at 6 p.m. (MST).

Masks are required, social distancing will be followed. Unfortunately, we have no childcare. Participants only, no children at the meetings. More information is available by calling or texting 928-313-3997.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications

If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Applications open for Navajo school clothing and supplies

The Navajo Family Assistance Services (NFAS) have received numerous applications for Navajo School Clothing and Supplies (NSCS) since releasing applications Aug. 27.

After an NFAS application is submitted, it is reviewed for required eligibility information.

When an application passes the review process applicants will be sent an award letter in the mail. The application is then submitted to the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller for payment. Once the payment is processed, Navajo Nation checks will be sent via postal mail. Applicants should not anticipate an immediate payment.

NFAS is also collecting and assessing applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Community Services Block Grant, General Assistance and Burial Assistance.

NFAS will continue to accept school clothing applications until funds are expended. Communications will be released when NFAS discontinues accepting NSCS applications.

Applicants may email their inquiries to nndss.info@navajo-nsn.gov when they cannot reach a staff member by telephone at (928) 871-6851, 6847, 6821 or 7635.

Citizen Liaison Committee wants to hear from you

For residents living in the Winslow area, the Citizen Liaison Committee want to hear from you about police and public safety.

The committee is conducting a survey for those live in and around Winslow, and on the Navajo or Hopi Nations. The survey is located online at www.winslowaz.gov/ News & Announcements > Take Our Survey> Read More). The survey results will be compiled for a report to the public, the city of Winslow and Winslow Police Department.

Just Move It 5K and 10K

Winslow Indian Health Care Centers wellness program is hosting the fourth and virtual Just Move It 5K and 10K run/walk for the Winslow area.

Participants can run, job or walk on the road, treadmill, trail, track, or anywhere. The event is held Oct. 23-Nov. 1.

Registration is now open at www.cvent.com/d/bmqxyw or www.wihcc.com to find the registration link. More information is available at 928-289-6137.

