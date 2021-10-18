Arizona universities to require COVID-19 shots for employees
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's three state universities will comply with a federal mandates for government contractors and require their employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 8 unless granted exemptions, officials announced Oct. 15.
The requirement by the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University includes undergraduate and graduate students who are also university employees, the state Board of Regents said in a statement.
The statement cited President Joe Biden's executive order regarding on compliance with federal COVID-19 workplace guidance and said the universities have "hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts, funding critical research, employment and educational efforts."
"We respect individual opinions regarding the vaccine and will include disability (including medical) and religious accommodations consistent with federal rules," the statement added.
A regents spokeswoman did not immediately respond when asked what would happen to an employee not complying with the mandate.
The University of Arizona "already has received amended federal contracts that include this requirement," President Robert Robbins said in statement. "While we respect individual opinions regarding the vaccine, we will continue with these mission-critical endeavors and will be complying with this new requirement."
In another development, Arizona health officials on Friday reported 2,399 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Navajo horse program identifies 32 genetically diverse horse breeds
- Navajo Nation receives final distribution of COVID recovery funding totaling $2.1 billion from U.S. Treasury
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Navajo Nation continues to experience drought
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Grand Canyon and Flagstaff to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Congressional candidate Q & A: O’Halleran prioritizes COVID-19 relief, the Heroes Act and economic development for tribes
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- The first all-Navajo team to compete at Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S.
- After nearly a century in business, Bashas' purchased by California chain
- The spirituality of Nature, Earth and Universe
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: