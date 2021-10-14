Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800
PHOENIX (AP) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Hospitalizations in recent weeks have loitered below 1,800, with 1,771 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Oct. 12, according to data posted Oct. 13 on the Department of Health Services dashboard.
The dashboard reported 2,319 additional confirmed cases as the pandemic total increased to 1,1124,709 cases.
The total of COVID-19 deaths dropped by six to 20,447 following what the department said was ""a routine review of data by ADHS and counties."
Asked to provide numbers for additional new deaths and for death dropped from the pandemic total due to the review, department spokesman Steve Elliott said the agency didn't have those figures available.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped from 2,384.9 on Sept. 27 to 2,228.7 on Oct. 11 while the rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona declined from 48 to 34.6 during the same period.
