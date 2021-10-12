OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Work slated to begin Oct. 11 on U.S. 191 Chinle - Lukachukai Wash bridges

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:26 a.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. — ADOT will begin working this month on four bridges along U.S. 191 between the communities of Many Farms and Rock Point on the Navajo Nation.

Four bridges will either be replaced or rehabilitated as part of the project, including: Chinle Wash Bridge, Agua Sal South Bridge, Agua Sal North Bridge and Lukachukai Wash Bridge.

During this time, north and southbound US 191 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating travel weekdays in November 2021 and continuing through the end of 2022. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic control signal.

The project will span over two construction seasons and crews will work through the winter with bridge demolition and foundation work

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas