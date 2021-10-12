Work slated to begin Oct. 11 on U.S. 191 Chinle - Lukachukai Wash bridges
CHINLE, Ariz. — ADOT will begin working this month on four bridges along U.S. 191 between the communities of Many Farms and Rock Point on the Navajo Nation.
Four bridges will either be replaced or rehabilitated as part of the project, including: Chinle Wash Bridge, Agua Sal South Bridge, Agua Sal North Bridge and Lukachukai Wash Bridge.
During this time, north and southbound US 191 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating travel weekdays in November 2021 and continuing through the end of 2022. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic control signal.
The project will span over two construction seasons and crews will work through the winter with bridge demolition and foundation work
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- After nearly a century in business, Bashas' purchased by California chain
- Grand Canyon and Flagstaff to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Navajo council approves $19 Million for Church Rock Factory, creates 350 jobs on Nation
- Tuba City celebrates Homecoming
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Shiprock’s volcanic history
- University of Arizona launches program to work with tribes on sustainability
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
- The first all-Navajo team to compete at Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: