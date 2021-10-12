Work slated to begin Oct. 11 on U.S. 191 Chinle - Lukachukai Wash bridges

CHINLE, Ariz. — ADOT will begin working this month on four bridges along U.S. 191 between the communities of Many Farms and Rock Point on the Navajo Nation.

Four bridges will either be replaced or rehabilitated as part of the project, including: Chinle Wash Bridge, Agua Sal South Bridge, Agua Sal North Bridge and Lukachukai Wash Bridge.

During this time, north and southbound US 191 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating travel weekdays in November 2021 and continuing through the end of 2022. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic control signal.



The project will span over two construction seasons and crews will work through the winter with bridge demolition and foundation work