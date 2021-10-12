OFFERS
Tue, Oct. 12
Winslow High's Choir and Orchestra celebrate first peformance

(Photos/Winslow High School)

(Photos/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:42 a.m.

Winslow High School Choir and Orchestra performed Sept. 30 in Winslow. The students performed with only two weeks of practice. WHS teachers Mr. Allen and Mr. Cunningham, were thanked for their hard work and dedication to the programs.

