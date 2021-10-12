TCUSD culinary class preps and packages
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:31 a.m.
Tuba City High School culinary arts class preps and cooks under the direction of Everett Sauter Oct. 5.
Most Read
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- After nearly a century in business, Bashas' purchased by California chain
- Grand Canyon and Flagstaff to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Navajo council approves $19 Million for Church Rock Factory, creates 350 jobs on Nation
- Tuba City celebrates Homecoming
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Shiprock’s volcanic history
- University of Arizona launches program to work with tribes on sustainability
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- Niagara Rockbridge crowned Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022; Shandiin Hiosik Yazzie named first runner-up
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
- 19th annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Run brings 150 riders to honor fallen heroes
- The first all-Navajo team to compete at Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: