Navajo council to focus on bullying, domestic violence during fall session
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:27 a.m.
The 24th Navajo Nation Council will focus on raising awareness of domestic violence, bullying and breast cancer prevention while honoring boarding school survivors and all missing and murdered Diné relatives during the 2021 Fall Session Oct. 18 to 22 at the Navajo Nation Council Chambers in Window Rock, Arizona.
