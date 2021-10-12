Lola Begay and Gabriella Hemstreet recognized for teaching contributions by TCUSD
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Tuba City Unified School District (TCUSD) staff play an integral role in a successful school year.
On Sept. 28, faculty recognized two staff members who displayed “Together Our Hearts Beat As One” in an effort to acknowledge their contributions and commitment.
According to TCUSD, the purpose of an employee recognition program is to improve employee satisfaction and engagement, establish positive teamwork among colleagues, create higher retention of quality employees, and strengthen customer service standards in relation to students, parents, and the community.
For the month of August, Lola Begay and Gabrielle Hemstreet were recognized.
Each employee was nominated by one or more of their colleagues.
“Lola is always willing to help out, anytime, anywhere. She comes to my class to assist me with class, and being a help to the students. She gives individualized attention to our students. In addition, she uses the Navajo Language at all times to our students,” said TCUSD elementary school teacher Natalie Tsinnijinnie. “This will help the students become fluent in Navajo language. Last but not least, I teach second, third and fourth grade students. She is there to help with reading and language arts activities.”
“Gabby is brand new to our school district and has been an excellent addition to our organization. She is flexible and a team player,” said TCUSD Principal Sophia Begody. “Whatever is asked she is more than willing, with a smile. The tasks that are asked of her are done with thoroughness and high quality. She is tech savvy, so she can assist with any area she is asked. She has great customer services with everybody she encounters.”
For their recognition Lola and Gabrielle won four tickets each to the Arizona Diamondbacks game.
Information provided by Tuba City Unified School District
