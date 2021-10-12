Hopi Wellness Center supports National Domestic Violence Awareness month
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:29 a.m.
On Oct. 7, staff at the Hopi Wellness Center wore purple to help bring awareness and show support for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “To spark change, we have to talk openly and acknowledge how domestic abuse affects our communities, our families and our lives. We have to be brave,” the center stated.
