OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Oct. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Hopi Wellness Center supports National Domestic Violence Awareness month

(Photo/Hopi Wellness Center)

(Photo/Hopi Wellness Center)

Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:29 a.m.

On Oct. 7, staff at the Hopi Wellness Center wore purple to help bring awareness and show support for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “To spark change, we have to talk openly and acknowledge how domestic abuse affects our communities, our families and our lives. We have to be brave,” the center stated.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas