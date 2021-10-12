Fire Prevention Week: Test smoke alarms now before cold weather brings increased threat of home fires

WINSLOW, Ariz. — To bring awareness to fire prevention, the American Red Cross urges you to test your smoke alarms before the threat of home fires increases with cold weather.

The Red Cross responds to 27 percent more home fires in November-March than in warmer weather. According to the National Fire Protection Association — which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” — home fires are most common in cooler months when people spend more time inside.

Cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of fires at families’ residences.

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,048 — including 12 in the Arizona and New Mexico region — by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas. Locally in Arizona and New Mexico, Red Cross volunteers and partners have installed over 5,385 alarms and helped make 2,463 households safer.

“Home fires upend lives every day, causing heartbreak and destroying everything that makes four walls into a home,” said Kurt Kroemer, Arizona and New Mexico CEO for the American Red Cross. “As the threat gets worse with the onset of colder temperatures, help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute fire escape drill.”

How to protect your family

Be sure to test your smoke alarms and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time that experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late.

• Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

• Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

• Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

• Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

• Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. When practicing your plan, include any devices or people that can help you to get out safely.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross Chapter for help. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, smoke alarm installations are limited to where they’re safe to do so.

Information provided by the American Red Cross