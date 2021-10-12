Around the Rez: week of Oct. 13

Fatherhood is Sacred, Motherhood is Sacred workshops offered starting Oct. 19

Native American Fatherhood and Families Association (NAFFA) has created and designed the Fatherhood is Sacred, Motherhood is Sacred program for fathers and mothers using a Native American approach.

The goal of this program is to strengthen families through responsible parenting.

There are 12 sessions that last two hour each for six weeks. The sessions are on Tuesday and Thursday and are in-person from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The first session starts Oct. 19. Safety protocols will be followed, including wearing face masks and social distancing.

Participants will receive support and service, participant workbook and certificate of completion (upon completion).

NAFFA teaches parents to connect with their heritage as they become actively involved in the lives of their families. FISMIS sessions are conducted by two certified FISMIS facilitators.

Sessions are separated in two gender groups; fathers and mothers and held simultaneously. The Fatherhood is Sacred is facilitated by Xavier Sakeva and the Motherhood is Sacred is facilitated by Valerie Thomas.

Child care is unavailable at this time. Sessions will be open to registered participants only.

NAFFA encourages and invites the public to participate on this unique journey.

“With an open mindset we will learn, uplift, encourage, assist and teach. Together we shall inspire and motivate to work towards a richer, better future,” NAFFA stated.

More information is available from Valerie Thomas, Second Mesa Day School parent liaison at 737-2571 ext. 4424 or valerie.thomas@secondmesa.org..

This information was provided by Second Mesa Day School.

SMDS parents have first priority but the public is welcome to register.

Virtual Halloween Costume Fashion Show presented by Miss Navajo Nation Oct. 30

The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and First Things First (Navajo Region) plans to present a virtual Halloween Costume Fashion Show to promote early childhood literacy.

The fashion show is open to all children ages newborn to 5 years-old. Each participant’s registration, photo release and photo must be sent to the officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov by Oct. 30 in order to participate.

Photos of the participants will be shared on the Office of Miss Navajo Nation Facebook page on Oct. 30.

All participants will receive a book written in Diné Bizaad. More information is available at officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov or (928) 871-6379.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Fire danger changed to moderate

The BIA Wildland Fire Management has lowered the fire danger level to moderate. Remember to always be careful with fire.

Just Move It 5K and 10K

Winslow Indian Health Care Centers wellness program is hosting the fourth and vinal Just Move It 5K and 10K run/walk for the Winslow area.

Participants can run, job or walk on the road, treadmill, trail, track, or anywhere. The event is held Oct. 23-Nov. 1.

Registration is now open at www.cvent.com/d/bmqxyw or www.wihcc.com to find the registation link. More information is available at 928-289-6137.



Pioneer Museum is open to the public

The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum.

The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.