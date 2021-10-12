OFFERS
Applications open for Navajo School Clothing and Supplies

By Stan Bindell, for the Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 8:12 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Family Assistance Services (NFAS) have received numerous applications for Navajo School Clothing and Supplies (NSCS) since releasing applications Aug. 27.

After an NFAS application is submitted, it is reviewed for required eligibility information.

“Rather than deny an NSCS application for missing information, an NFAS staff member will first, call or email applicants to provide missing documentation,” Metteba said.

When an application passes the review process applicants will be sent an award letter in the mail. The application is then submitted to the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller for payment. Once the payment is processed, Navajo Nation checks will be sent via postal mail.

Applicants should not anticipate an immediate payment. The Navajo Nation is in the midst of closing its fiscal year, leaving the Office of the Controller with overwhelming payment requests, according to the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services (NNDSS).

“The payment process is quite lengthy. Mostly because it is still a manual process. The Division of Social Services is on a mission to automate all NFAS’ services. When that is accomplished the payment process time will be cut tremendously,” said NNDSS Executive Director Deannah Neswood-Gishey.

NFAS is also collecting and assessing applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Community Services Block Grant, General Assistance and Burial Assistance.

NFAS will continue to accept school clothing applications until funds are expended. Communications will be released when NFAS discontinues accepting NSCS applications.

Applicants may email their inquiries to nndss.info@navajo-nsn.gov when they cannot reach a staff member by telephone at (928) 871-6851, 6847, 6821 or 7635.

