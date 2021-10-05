OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Oct. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tuba City celebrates Homecoming

Homecoming Royalty Papsiya Lomayestewa and Kathleen Honahnie enjoy a ride through town. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Homecoming Royalty Papsiya Lomayestewa and Kathleen Honahnie enjoy a ride through town. (Gilbert Honanie/NHO)

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 9:11 a.m.

Tuba City families and residents came out to support Tuba City High School students during the 2021 Homecoming Parade. Oct. 1 marked the first Homecoming game since the start of the pandemic for Tuba City High School. The Warriors hosted Page High School. The Warriors struggled with several fumbles and interceptions, which the Sand Devil’s capitalized on to win the game, 42-14.

Photo Gallery

Tuba City Homecoming
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas