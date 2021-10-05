Tuba City celebrates Homecoming
Originally Published: October 5, 2021 9:11 a.m.
Tuba City families and residents came out to support Tuba City High School students during the 2021 Homecoming Parade. Oct. 1 marked the first Homecoming game since the start of the pandemic for Tuba City High School. The Warriors hosted Page High School. The Warriors struggled with several fumbles and interceptions, which the Sand Devil’s capitalized on to win the game, 42-14.
Photo Gallery
Tuba City Homecoming
