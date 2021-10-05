Shiprock’s volcanic history
Originally Published: October 5, 2021 8:46 a.m.
According to Geologists Around the World, Shiprock, is a volcanic neck that stands about 1,700 feet high. It consists of igneous rock that crystallized in the vent of a volcano that has long since been eroded. Shiprock is located on the Navajo reservation near Shiprock, New Mexico.
