Ride Arizona Snowbowl's gondola for fall colors

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — With golden aspens, crisp leaves, and sweeping views on the scenic gondola, it’s easy to see why this is one of the favorite times of the year at Arizona Snowbowl.

Starting Oct. 1, Snowbowl will be open daily through late October for a scenic skyride. The leaves will be changing every day, and visitors are encourage to plan their trip early. Fall colors can typically be seen at their peak in early to mid-October.

Visitors can save on tickets when they buy in advance and select a morning session.

With stunning views of six major biomes spanning from desert to alpine tundra, the view is worth it. From north to south, see some the most iconic locations in the Southwest — the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and the red rock formations of Sedona – from a brand new perspective. As you travel from 9,500 feet all the way up to the summit elevation at 11,500 feet, visitors will find themselves immersed in a place worlds apart from where they started.

The Arizona Gondola at Snowbowl is open Oct. 1 – Oct. 24, Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sat-Sun 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Early bird and extended hours are offered on select weekends.

All tickets must be purchased online. Pricing varies by day — for the best price, buy tickets early and get additional discounts when you select a morning session or midweek ticket. Kids three and under ride free.

More information is available at www.snowbowl.ski/scenic-gondola/.