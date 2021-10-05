October recognized as “Navajo Nation Domestic Violence Awareness Month”

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Oct. 1, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed a proclamation recognizing the month of October as "Navajo Nation Domestic Violence Awareness Month" to address and prevent violence and to begin creating healthy communities that refuses to tolerate abuse.

The proclamation states that domestic violence is a widespread issue that affects many Navajo people and impacting the Diné way of life, culture, and traditions. Domestic violence is a multi-generational family cycle, which disrupts many Diné families with long-term emotional, spiritual, psychological, and physical harm.

"October has been a time to honor and respect domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for victims. Domestic violence, a modern monster, plagues our communities, and affects all Navajo citizens,” Nez said. “Physical violence is often accompanied by emotional and verbal abuse and controlling behavior of dominance and control. Domestic violence can result in physical injury, psychological trauma, and even death. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime, but with greater awareness, education, and intervention, we can stop this together."

The Navajo Nation’s FY2022 Comprehensive Budget that took effect Oct. 1, also fully funds the Division of Social Services, Division of Public Safety, Navajo Police Department and an additional $1 million for the Department of Criminal Investigations to help address domestic violence issues and prevention.

The proclamation states that the Nez-Lizer Administration and the Department of Family Services within the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services continue to stand against domestic violence, family violence, dating violence and sexual assaults.

More information regarding domestic violence services and resources, contact the Navajo Nation Department of Family Services at (928) 660-8991. The National Domestic Violence hotline is also available to provide support 1-800-799-7233.