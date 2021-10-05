Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer visits recovery center
Originally Published: October 5, 2021 8:32 a.m.
On Sept. 29, Navajo Nation Vice President Lizer attended the New Mexico Recovery Event in Gallup, N.M., to support individuals battling substance abuse problems. The event is hosted by the Hozho Center for Personal Enhancement.
Most Read
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- The first all-Navajo team to compete at Rebelle Rally, the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S.
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- West Nile virus at high levels in Arizona due to wet monsoon
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Two Hopi villages may have clean drinking water soon
- Tuba City graduate part of Coconino Community College’s first cross country team
- Diné Sáanii for Justice speak out about injustices faced by Navajo women
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- One dead, another injured in plane crash west of Page
- Hopi endurance runner Kyle Sumatzkuku qualifies for Boston Marathon
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Lake Powell and Lake Mead dip to historic lows
- TV series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation
- Four contestants announced for 69th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant
- Navajo Police respond to suspicious person in the Tallmountain area
- ‘Frybread Face & Me’ wraps up New Mexico filming
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: