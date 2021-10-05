Navajo Nation, president approve 2022 comprehensive budget

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sept. 27, the Navajo Nation’s fiscal year 2022 Comprehensive Budget was signed into law.

The budget was approved by the 24th Navajo Nation Council by a vote of 18-3 Sept. 10, and went into effect Oct. 1. The three branch chiefs allocated approximately $177 million in general funds for the branches of government.

The budget includes full funding for the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations totaling over $10 million from General Funds and External Funds combined.

Additionally, the budget also included carryover funding from FY2021 that is estimated to be more than $1 million.

“We appreciate the work and support of the 24th Navajo Nation Council and the Division of Public Safety to develop and advocate for the Department of Criminal Investigations. With the budget that was signed into law (Sept. 27), the Department of Criminal Investigations will receive the $10 million and an estimated $1 million in carryover funds from FY2021 – this represents an increase in their overall funding for the upcoming fiscal year,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Nez’s office is also advocating at the federal level with members of Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration to secure more federal funding for public safety for the Nation.

Along with the signing of the budget, the president’s office stated that the line-item veto authority was used for $881,000 for the Department of Criminal Investigations because the department is set to receive approximately $1 million in additional carryover funding in the upcoming fiscal year. Nez stated that he will work with the Council to address any additional funding needs.

Nez also approved full funding for the Office of the Prosecutor, and carryover funding from the previous fiscal year that will provide an additional minimum amount of $320,000.

“The needs are great in our communities across the Navajo Nation. We thank the Council for approving a budget that will help to continue addressing many of those needs. As leaders, we need to remain committed to working together, talking the issues out, and creating solutions that truly address the issues,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Information provided by OPVP