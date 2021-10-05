Around the Rez: week of Oct. 6
Virtual Cleanup Challenge
Tutskwat Oqawtoynani will host its final Virtual Cleanup Challenge during Oct. 3-10.
Choose and area to clean and share your photos via email @ h3h3imana@gmail.com, or upload to our FaceBook Page, Tutskwat Oqwtoynani or Instagram@tutskwat_oqawtoynani.You do not have to reside on the Hopi reservation to participate.
Once your photos are received you will be entered into a drawing for some great prizes. More information about the event is available by calling (928)737-2272.
Across Nations celebrates its 84th year of Ministry
Across Nations (AN), a Ministry for Natives, celebrates 84 years of operations with giveaways, concerts and other activities Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flagstaff Court in Tuba City Oct. 14
The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona, at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites Conference Room Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. DST.
Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.
Deadline to register is Oct. 13 by 4 p.m. More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.
