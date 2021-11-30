Prescribed burns continue along North Rim
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A series of prescribed fire projects began Nov. 30 and will continue throughout the week at various locations across the North Kaibab Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest.
Approximately 6,000 acres are scheduled to be ignited at the following specific locations Nov. 30, and continuing through Dec. 5.
• Big Saddle Rx Project: 1/2 mile north of Crazy Jug, 957 acres.
• Big Ridge Rx Project: 2 miles east of Jacob Lake, 472 acres.
• Buffalo Hill Rx Project: mile SE of Jacob Lake, 4,519 acres.
The National Park Service may conduct a prescribed fire project which is anticipated to begin Dec. 4, on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
• Slopes Rx Project: west of North Entrance Station, 500+ acres.
During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities may be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas.
All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Information provided by NPS
