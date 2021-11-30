OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescribed burns continue along North Rim

Hazardous fuels reduction treatment takes place in 2017 on the North Kaibab. (Photo by David Hercher, U.S. Forest Service)

Hazardous fuels reduction treatment takes place in 2017 on the North Kaibab. (Photo by David Hercher, U.S. Forest Service)

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 8:37 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A series of prescribed fire projects began Nov. 30 and will continue throughout the week at various locations across the North Kaibab Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest.

Approximately 6,000 acres are scheduled to be ignited at the following specific locations Nov. 30, and continuing through Dec. 5.

• Big Saddle Rx Project: 1/2 mile north of Crazy Jug, 957 acres.

• Big Ridge Rx Project: 2 miles east of Jacob Lake, 472 acres.

• Buffalo Hill Rx Project: mile SE of Jacob Lake, 4,519 acres.

The National Park Service may conduct a prescribed fire project which is anticipated to begin Dec. 4, on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

• Slopes Rx Project: west of North Entrance Station, 500+ acres.

During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities may be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas