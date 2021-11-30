Phillip Francisco steps down as Navajo Police chief

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation announced Nov. 30 that Phillip Francisco will step down as Navajo Police chief at the end of December and current Deputy Chief Daryl Noon will be named as his replacement.

Francisco will become New Mexico’s Bloomfield’s Police Department’s new chief of police

President Jonathan Nez, who served as vice president of Navajo Nation when Francisco was selected to lead the Navajo Police force in August 2016, offered his support for the transition and thanked Francisco for his dedication and service to the Navajo people.

“Chief Francisco will always be recognized as a Diné warrior who served our people on the frontlines with great honor and commitment,” Nez said. “Under his leadership, the Navajo Police Department has experienced vast improvements. My words are not enough to thank him for his contributions and for going above and beyond to overcome challenges to make our communities safer.”

Nez said the Nation has confidence that Noon will carry on the progress that has been made and build on the success that he and Chief Francisco developed together.

Under the leadership of Francisco, the Navajo Police Department re-established the Navajo Police training academy, which helped to recruit more police officer candidates increased the overall Navajo police force. Among many other accomplishments, he also led the effort to increase salaries for Navajo police officers, which made pay more competitive and helped to recruit and retain more officers.

“I strongly believe that Chief Francisco was the answer to our prayers in many aspects. There is so much progress and accomplishments that were made under his leadership, but he always remained humble and credited his fellow officers. We thank him and his family and we pray for his continued success with the Bloomfield Police Department,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

Francisco expressed his appreciation to the Navajo Police Department and to the community members of the Navajo Nation.

“It’s been an honor to serve with the great men and women of the Navajo Police Department,” he said. “I am extremely proud to have been a part of this department. It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the community members of the Navajo Nation and our visitors.”

Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety Executive Director Jesse Delmar also expressed his appreciation to Francisco and offered his full support for Deputy Chief Noon’s transition to lead the Navajo Police Department.

“I had the honor of working closely with Chief Francisco for several years. The commitment and dedication that he served with is second to none,” he said. “I am very grateful to him and his family, Deputy Chief Noon, and all of our officers who sacrifice so much for our people. Chief Francisco has committed to helping the Navajo Police Department transition to the leadership of Deputy Chief Noon. We look forward to continuing our work together.”

Daryl Noon has served as the Deputy Chief of Police for the Navajo Nation since January 2019. He previously served with the Farmington Police Department in several capacities, including deputy chief, for more than 23 years. He is a member of the Navajo Nation and was born in Fort Defiance, Arizona and previously resided in Shiprock, New Mexico. Noon will transition to the position of Navajo Police Chief when Francisco leaves at the end of the year.