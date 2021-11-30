OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sun, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon recognizes tribal ties during Native American Heritage Month

Indigenous men, women and children wear traditional clothing as they stand on the South Rim. (Photos/NPS, M. Quinn, B. Maul)

Indigenous men, women and children wear traditional clothing as they stand on the South Rim. (Photos/NPS, M. Quinn, B. Maul)

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 8:43 a.m.

Throughout November, Grand Canyon National Park honored Indigenous people during Native American Heritage Month.

photo

A group of Indigenous employees of Grand Canyon National Park pose in front of a circle walkway with labels etched for the tribes that call Grand Canyon home. (Photos/NPS, M. Quinn, B. Maul)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas