Bearsun makes return stop at Museum of Northern Arizona on thank you tour

Bearsun completed a cross-country fundraiser Nov. 14 in New York, and stopped at the Museum of Northern Arizona Nov. 27 on a return thank you tour. Bearsun is a Japanese anime-style teddy bear created by Jessy Larios, who uses the character to spotlight various charities that center on mental health, autism, cancer, the disabled community and the environment. Bearsun met with the People of the Tall Pines, from Hualapai at the museum.