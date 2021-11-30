Around the Rez: week of Dec. 1

Christmas Tree giveaway

Christmas Tree giveaway Dec. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at FSBC Flagstaff, 951 N. Switzer Canyon Dr. for anyone in need of a Christmas Tree. There will be hot cocoa and cookies, a small gift for each family and ornaments to make to decorate the tree. There is a limited number of trees and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. More information is available at https://fsbcflagstaff.org/christmastree/.

Navajo Family Virtual conference

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie LIzer are hosting the 2021 Virtual Family Conference Dec. 6-7. The "Healthing Power of God" meetings include singspirations, local pastor devotions, guest speakers and more. Issues of parents, children, marriage, faith and COVID -19 are some topics listed. The conference starts at 9 a.m. daily (ending at 4 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube, KTBA radio (760 AM) in Tuba City and KHAC (880 AM) at Tse Bonito, New Mexico. More information is available by calling 505-371-5587. The theme is: And by his stripes we are healed." Isaiah 53:5 (NKJV).

Maybe Indian Bible College is for you?

Indian Bible College of northern Arizona, 2237 N. Cedar Ave., invites prospective students and parents to check out the college Nov. 17-18.

The campus preview days include a school overview, chapel/classroom visits, a tour, Q&A sessions and the annual fry bread contest.

IBC offers certificates, associates and bachelors in biblical studies and has smaller online classes. The Learning Resource Center with 10,000 plus books is finished and IBC recently received the Association of Biblical Higher Education accreditation. The college has 25-30 students yearly from 15 different tribes.

More information is available by calling 928-774-3890 or by visiting www.indianbible.org.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications



If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

