OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tuba City High School seniors selected for Indigenous Bowl

Originally Published: November 23, 2021 1:19 p.m.

Xander Mitchell and Tryrin Mann have been selected to play in the 2021 Indigenous Bowl hosted by the Minnesota Vikings in Menneapolis, Minnesota Dec. 5. Both were selected because of their academic standings and their athletic skills from the top 60 Indigenous schools around the country.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas