Tuba City High School seniors selected for Indigenous Bowl
Originally Published: November 23, 2021 1:19 p.m.
Xander Mitchell and Tryrin Mann have been selected to play in the 2021 Indigenous Bowl hosted by the Minnesota Vikings in Menneapolis, Minnesota Dec. 5. Both were selected because of their academic standings and their athletic skills from the top 60 Indigenous schools around the country.
