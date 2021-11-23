Nation recognizes Navajo police officer
Originally Published: November 23, 2021 8:43 a.m.
On Nov. 18, Navajo Police Department Windlow Rock District Officer Jershon Begay received the Gallup Police Department 'Citation of Life Saving Commendation' for his off-duty service in saving a person who was suffering from mental distress and attempting to take his own life.
