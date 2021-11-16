OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rock Point Lady Cougars win state tournament

(Photos courtesy of the President’s Office)

(Photos courtesy of the President’s Office)

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 8:15 a.m.

On Nov. 6, the Rock Point Lady Cougars volleyball team beat Tempe Prep to win the 2021 AIA Girls Volleyball 1A state tournament. The tournament took place at Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Rock Point faced Immaculate Heart, Cicero Prep and Mogollon to get to the finals. They beat Tempe Prep 3-2 to take the title.

photo

(Photos courtesy of the President’s Office)

photo

(Photos courtesy of the President’s Office)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas