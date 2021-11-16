Rock Point Lady Cougars win state tournament

On Nov. 6, the Rock Point Lady Cougars volleyball team beat Tempe Prep to win the 2021 AIA Girls Volleyball 1A state tournament. The tournament took place at Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Rock Point faced Immaculate Heart, Cicero Prep and Mogollon to get to the finals. They beat Tempe Prep 3-2 to take the title.