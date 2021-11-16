OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man found dead in canal; had been detained by Navajo police

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 16, 2021 6:55 a.m.

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A body found Nov. 12 in a Shiprock canal is that of a man who disappeared after being detained by police while highly intoxicated over two weeks earlier, the Navajo Nation Police Department said.

Jevon Descheenie, 21, disappeared Oct. 25 after being seated on the rear step of a transport van outside the police station in Shiprock while the officer who had detained Descheenie went to a nearby police vehicle to get gloves to clean up that vehicle's passenger compartment where Descheenie had vomited, a police statement said.

"When the officer returned to the rear of the transport van, Descheenie was gone," the statement said.

Police notified Descheenie's relatives and searched the area but could not find him, the statement said.

It said Descheenie was handcuffed behind his back when he disappeared but didn't say whether he was still wearing them when found. It also wasn't clear whether there was any indication how Descheenie died or how long his body was in the canal.

Tribal police spokeswoman Christina Tsosie said the incident was under investigation by the FBI so she could provide additional information.

FBI spokespeople did not immediate request to an emailed request for additional information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas