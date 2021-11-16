OFFERS
Holbrook man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 8:30 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – On Nov. 8, at approximately 9:18 a.m., a 42-year-old male called the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office emergency line and reported he had been shot while on Old Woodruff Road.

The victim was transported to a medical facility with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Navajo County Deputies, Detectives, and Arizona State Troopers began an immediate search of the area for the suspect.

At approximately 4 p.m., a trooper spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect walking along Highway 180 near milepost 310.

The suspect was later identified as Kaleb Gardner Smith, 18, of Holbrook, Arizona.

Smith was booked into Navajo County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This investigation is still ongoing.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office

