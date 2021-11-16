First Mesa Consolidated Villages seeks volunteers to assist in search for Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah
POLACCA, Ariz. — The First Mesa Consolidated Villages is recruiting Volunteers to assist in a second Search for Missing Person Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah.
One year ago, on Sept. 28, 2020, Ambrose was last seen walking near his home in Keams Canyon, Arizona on the Hopi reservation where he disappeared and has not been seen since.
New leads may have been identified and a more organized search effort is being planned under the guidance and training of the BIA Criminal Investigation Unit and Law Enforcement. Honwungsi Consulting Services will assist in providing support services to volunteers and families.
A two-part search and rescue/recover training session will be held at First Mesa Consolidated Villages Community Building Nov. 17 at 1 and 6 p.m. for interested volunteers. The search team will mobilize to specified locations Nov. 18 and 19.
Any questions regarding the volunteer training may be directed to First Mesa Consolidated Villages at (928)737-2670.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Holbrook man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Native voices share cultural ties to Little Colorado River
- Navajo Nation honors and recognizes Diné warriors on Veterans Day
- Sen. Mark Kelly visits Navajo Nation, lauds water rights, vets
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts
- U.S. Census show more diversity, explains American Indian numbers
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo police seek missing girl
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
- Hopi runner Kyle Sumatzkuku finishes 48th out of 18,000 runners at Boston Marathon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: