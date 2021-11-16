First Mesa Consolidated Villages seeks volunteers to assist in search for Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah

POLACCA, Ariz. — The First Mesa Consolidated Villages is recruiting Volunteers to assist in a second Search for Missing Person Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah.

One year ago, on Sept. 28, 2020, Ambrose was last seen walking near his home in Keams Canyon, Arizona on the Hopi reservation where he disappeared and has not been seen since.

New leads may have been identified and a more organized search effort is being planned under the guidance and training of the BIA Criminal Investigation Unit and Law Enforcement. Honwungsi Consulting Services will assist in providing support services to volunteers and families.

A two-part search and rescue/recover training session will be held at First Mesa Consolidated Villages Community Building Nov. 17 at 1 and 6 p.m. for interested volunteers. The search team will mobilize to specified locations Nov. 18 and 19.

Any questions regarding the volunteer training may be directed to First Mesa Consolidated Villages at (928)737-2670.