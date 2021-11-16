Chinle residents discuss immediate flood mitigation efforts

CHINLE, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez met with local Navajo residents in the community of Chinle Nov. 8 to discuss seasonal flooding that occurs because of annual heavy rainfall and snowfall.

Nez was joined by Navajo Division of Transportation (NDOT) Director Garret Silversmith and Division of Natural Resources (DNR) Director Dr. Rudy Shebala as they visited several families and local chapter officials to discuss the safety of culverts and the impacts of the flooding.

“We are approaching winter months and we urge our citizens to begin preparing. During extremely cold weather or winter storms, staying warm and safe can be a challenge,” Nez said. “Winter storms can bring cold temperatures, power failures, loss of communication services, and icy/flooded roads. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, you should know how to prepare your home and your car before a winter storm hits. Under the leadership of NDOT Executive Director Silversmith, many road improvements have been ongoing before winter.”

NDOT and Apache County have been working together to build-up and reinforce culverts in the area to minimize flooding of residential areas.

NDOT crews continue to assess and use every resource available to help local residents.

Immediate mitigation efforts have been determined, which the Chinle Chapter will continue to work with NDOT and DNR to address the four points of flooding concerns along the Chinle Wash. Long-term mitigation efforts is also being discussed pursuant to a site evaluation by the Army Corp of Engineer.

Nez is urging the public to continue to be proactive in preparing for expected snowfall this winter.

Nez thanked Chinle President Dr. Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch and Chapter Manager Walton Yazzie for their continuing hard work within the Chinle Chapter service area.