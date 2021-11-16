OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around Winslow: week of Nov. 17

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 8:30 a.m.

Winslow Christmas Parade Nov. 20

The 74th annual Winslow Christmas Parade takes place Nov. 20 at 1 a.m. in Winslow.

The parade is hosted by the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and city of Winslow and is open to the public. Spectators should arrive early to enjoy a plethora of vendors in Historic Downtown Winslow. The Winslow Christmas Parade is the longest running parade in Arizona, according to organizers.

The check-in point for participants will be at the intersection of Second Street and Alfred Avenue. The parade will travel east on Third Street to Colorado, turn south for one block and return to the starting location by traveling west on Second Street.

More information is available from the Winslow Chamber at (928) 289-2434 or the city of Winslow at (928) 289-2422.

Winslow hosts clean-up Dec. 4

The city of Winslow is hosting a semi-annual clean-up Dec. 4.

Because of landfill regulations, the following materials are not allowed to be placed in the roll-off containers: refrigerators, freezers or ice makers, tires, florescent bulbs and/or ballasts, 55 gallon drums or rail road ties, medical waste, paint, computer monitors or televisions, contaminated soil, any hazardous liquid waste, petroleum, products, or flammable liquids, any toxic substances or hazardous waste as defined by federal, state or local laws.

The city also asks the public not to overfill the roll-off dumpsters in order to make for easier disposal.

