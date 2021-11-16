Around Winslow: week of Nov. 17
Winslow Christmas Parade Nov. 20
The 74th annual Winslow Christmas Parade takes place Nov. 20 at 1 a.m. in Winslow.
The parade is hosted by the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and city of Winslow and is open to the public. Spectators should arrive early to enjoy a plethora of vendors in Historic Downtown Winslow. The Winslow Christmas Parade is the longest running parade in Arizona, according to organizers.
The check-in point for participants will be at the intersection of Second Street and Alfred Avenue. The parade will travel east on Third Street to Colorado, turn south for one block and return to the starting location by traveling west on Second Street.
More information is available from the Winslow Chamber at (928) 289-2434 or the city of Winslow at (928) 289-2422.
Winslow hosts clean-up Dec. 4
The city of Winslow is hosting a semi-annual clean-up Dec. 4.
Because of landfill regulations, the following materials are not allowed to be placed in the roll-off containers: refrigerators, freezers or ice makers, tires, florescent bulbs and/or ballasts, 55 gallon drums or rail road ties, medical waste, paint, computer monitors or televisions, contaminated soil, any hazardous liquid waste, petroleum, products, or flammable liquids, any toxic substances or hazardous waste as defined by federal, state or local laws.
The city also asks the public not to overfill the roll-off dumpsters in order to make for easier disposal.
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Holbrook man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Native voices share cultural ties to Little Colorado River
- Navajo Nation honors and recognizes Diné warriors on Veterans Day
- Sen. Mark Kelly visits Navajo Nation, lauds water rights, vets
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts
- U.S. Census show more diversity, explains American Indian numbers
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo police seek missing girl
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
- Hopi runner Kyle Sumatzkuku finishes 48th out of 18,000 runners at Boston Marathon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: