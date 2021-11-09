Winslow police respond to phone scam

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Police Department (WPD) recently responded to several calls for service from citizens in the community who were advising of a possible fraudulent telephone call.

According to WPD, an unknown person will call the community member from a number disguised as an APS customer service.

The purpose of this call is to let the community member know that the APS meters at their residence will be replaced and that a $350 connection fee or reconnection fee is required or will terminate service.

APS has been contacted and verified that this is not true. Fradulent calls should be reported to WPD at 928-289-2431