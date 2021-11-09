Winslow cross country runners qualify for state
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 9:50 a.m.
Winslow Cross Country runners Leon Barton (left)) and Payton Nicholas (right) qualify for state meet held Nov. 13.
Most Read
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Obituary: Samuel Jesus Smith
- Indian National Finals Rodeo announces 2021 winners
- Charles F. Sams III nominated to be next NPS director
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo police seek missing girl
- Navajo horse program identifies 32 genetically diverse horse breeds
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: