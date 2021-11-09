Tuba City High School chess team competes at state tournament
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 9:28 a.m.
The Tuba City High School Chess Team competed at the state chess tournament Nov. 5. The team won three rounds and lost two rounds, finishing 11th out of 26 teams. Coach Mike Belinte recognized seniors Kherwin Taquiso and Kyle Morales for participating the last three years. Crystal Yazzie and family and Melissa Shepard Blackhair of Blackhair Designs donated t-shirts for the team.
Most Read
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Obituary: Samuel Jesus Smith
- Indian National Finals Rodeo announces 2021 winners
- Charles F. Sams III nominated to be next NPS director
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Navajo Nation Council approves Phase II of Hardship Assistance for remaining tribal members
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- ADOT enters negotiations with Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture for I-17 improvements project
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo police seek missing girl
- Navajo horse program identifies 32 genetically diverse horse breeds
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: