Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 12
Tuba City High School chess team competes at state tournament

(Photo/Tuba City Unified School District)

(Photo/Tuba City Unified School District)

Originally Published: November 9, 2021 9:28 a.m.

The Tuba City High School Chess Team competed at the state chess tournament Nov. 5. The team won three rounds and lost two rounds, finishing 11th out of 26 teams. Coach Mike Belinte recognized seniors Kherwin Taquiso and Kyle Morales for participating the last three years. Crystal Yazzie and family and Melissa Shepard Blackhair of Blackhair Designs donated t-shirts for the team.

