OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Division of Transportation to oversee Navajo Transit System

The Navajo Division of Transportation will now oversee the Navajo Transit System after it was transfered Nov. 4. (Photo/OPVP)

The Navajo Division of Transportation will now oversee the Navajo Transit System after it was transfered Nov. 4. (Photo/OPVP)

Originally Published: November 9, 2021 9:22 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Nov. 4, the transfer of the Navajo Transit System from the Navajo Nation Division of General Services to the Navajo Division of Transportation (NDOT) was approved.

The transfer was signed into law by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer and will help to improve the overall efficiency of the Navajo public transportation system, which provides services to thousands of Navajo people on a daily basis.

The Navajo Transit System currently provides safe and reliable public transportation within 41 chapters for Navajo citizens and improves the quality of life by increasing access to health care, education, employment, recreation, entertainment and essential shopping and services.

“Transferring the transit program to the Navajo Division of Transportation will strengthen the program’s effectiveness, service delivery and funding opportunities,” Nez said.

NDOT Executive Director Garrett Silversmith stated that his staff members are confident that they will build on the success of the program and increase the Nation’s public transportation systems. Public transportation plays an essential role for people who are unable to drive, including students, individuals with disabilities, and elders.

Council Delegates Carl Slater, Raymond Smith, Jr., and Kee Allen Begay, Jr. were also in attendance for the signing of the resolution and offered their support for the transit program.

The legislation was approved by the Council by a vote of 22-0 on Oct. 20.

More information on the Navajo Transit System or current routes is available at https://www.navajotransit.com/about-us.html.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas