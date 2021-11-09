Navajo Division of Transportation to oversee Navajo Transit System

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Nov. 4, the transfer of the Navajo Transit System from the Navajo Nation Division of General Services to the Navajo Division of Transportation (NDOT) was approved.

The transfer was signed into law by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer and will help to improve the overall efficiency of the Navajo public transportation system, which provides services to thousands of Navajo people on a daily basis.



The Navajo Transit System currently provides safe and reliable public transportation within 41 chapters for Navajo citizens and improves the quality of life by increasing access to health care, education, employment, recreation, entertainment and essential shopping and services.

“Transferring the transit program to the Navajo Division of Transportation will strengthen the program’s effectiveness, service delivery and funding opportunities,” Nez said.

NDOT Executive Director Garrett Silversmith stated that his staff members are confident that they will build on the success of the program and increase the Nation’s public transportation systems. Public transportation plays an essential role for people who are unable to drive, including students, individuals with disabilities, and elders.

Council Delegates Carl Slater, Raymond Smith, Jr., and Kee Allen Begay, Jr. were also in attendance for the signing of the resolution and offered their support for the transit program.

The legislation was approved by the Council by a vote of 22-0 on Oct. 20.

More information on the Navajo Transit System or current routes is available at https://www.navajotransit.com/about-us.html.

