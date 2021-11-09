Hopi General Election takes place Nov. 11
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 9:25 a.m.
Candidates running for chairman are Tim Navangyaoma from Mishongnovi and challengers David Talayumptewa from Kykotsmovi. Candidates for vice chairman are incumbent Clark Tenakhongva from Hotevilla and challenger Craig Andrews from Mishongnovi.
The general election is Nov. 11.
More information is available from the Hopi Elections Office at (928) 734-2507/2508 or online at hopi-nsn.gov.
