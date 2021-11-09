Around the Rez: week of Nov. 10

Celebrate Recovery meetings offered at Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program kicked-off this month at Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee in Indian Wells, Arizona.

The program meets Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. (MST). Broken Arrow Chapel-Bita Hochee is located in Indian Wells on Highway 77 (Navajo 6) at Milepost 17. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

There is currently no childcare and children are not allowed at meetings. For directions or other information call or text (928) 313-3997.

Loloma’niqat ovii 10K & 5K race

The Loloma’niqat ovii 10K and 5K races are scheduled to take place Nov. 21 at the five houses area, across the wash in Polacca, Arizona on First Mesa.

This event is an in-person event, and is open to all age groups. Face masks are required. Race fee is $25 per person (includes a commemorative T-shirt). Top 15 overall finishers in each race will receive awards. Race Times: 5K at 1:30 p.m. and 10K at 2 p.m.

Registration will be on-site beginning at noon. Sanitizing stations will be made available along with face masks at the race site.

The event sponsors are seeking volunteers to assist with race preparations, spotters and water station attendants. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174.

Maybe Indian Bible College is for you?

Indian Bible College of northern Arizona, 2237 N. Cedar Ave., invites prospective students and parents to check out the college Nov. 17-18.

The campus preview days include a school overview, chapel/classroom visits, a tour, Q&A sessions and the annual fry bread contest.

IBC offers certificates, associates and bachelors in biblical studies and has smaller online classes. The Learning Resource Center with 10,000 plus books is finished and IBC recently received the Association of Biblical Higher Education accreditation. The college has 25-30 students yearly from 15 different tribes.

More information is available by calling 928-774-3890 or by visiting www.indianbible.org.

St. Mary's Food Bank call for volunteers

St. Mary's Food Bank is in need of volunteers for an upcoming food distribution at the Western Navajo Nation Fair Grounds in Tuba City, Arizona. If you would like to volunteer, the event will take place Nov. 19. The shift is from 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. You can sign up to volunteer by calling (602) 344-6238.

Winslow Police accepting expired medications

If you have any medication that is no longer of use, dispose of if it in a safe manner, use the RX box located in the main lobby of the Winslow Police Department located at 708 West Third Street, Winslow, Arizona.

Pioneer Museum is open to the public

The Arizona Historical Society has reopened of the Pioneer Museum.

The museum will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about about the Pioneer Museum is available by calling (928) 774-6272.