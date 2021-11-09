OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State Fair has record turnout, nearly 1.6M visitors

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 11:33 a.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Arizona State Fair has posted a record turnout with nearly 1.6 million visitors.

The 116-year-old event ran Oct. 1-30 at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix.

The previous record of 1.3 million fairgoers was set in 2019.

Fair officials said this year's event spanned 22 days compared to 18 in 2019 and in previous years.

The 2020 state fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

Organizers instead held a series of drive-thru food events featuring some of the fair's deep-fried foods and other favorite concessionaires.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas