Arizona State Fair has record turnout, nearly 1.6M visitors
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 11:33 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — After a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Arizona State Fair has posted a record turnout with nearly 1.6 million visitors.
The 116-year-old event ran Oct. 1-30 at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix.
The previous record of 1.3 million fairgoers was set in 2019.
Fair officials said this year's event spanned 22 days compared to 18 in 2019 and in previous years.
The 2020 state fair was canceled because of the pandemic.
Organizers instead held a series of drive-thru food events featuring some of the fair's deep-fried foods and other favorite concessionaires.
