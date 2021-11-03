Tribal groups: Arizona Corp Commission giving token funding
PHOENIX (AP) — Tribal grassroots groups say the Arizona Corporation Commission is giving Navajos, Hopis and rural communities in northern Arizona only token amounts of funding as they rebuild their economies in the wake of coal plant and mine closures.
The commission met Nov. 2 as part of proceedings for a rate increase request by Arizona Public Service.
As part of its rate package, APS reportedly had proposed providing the Navajo Nation with close to $150 million in transition assistance, with additional funding earmarked for the Hopi Tribe and Navajo County communities.
Navajo grassroots groups said the judge overseeing the proceedings had recommended a minimum payment of $50 million to the Navajos, nearly $1.7 million to the Hopis and $5 million to Navajo County communities.
But the groups say the commission voted 3-2 to slash the amounts, giving the Navajo Nation $10 million to be paid over the next three years, with $11 million to the Hopi Tribe and $500,000 to be paid to Navajo County communities.
"It's disheartening to know there's a proposal on the table that would provide real support for Navajo and Hopi communities and to be given such token amounts," said Carol Davis, director of the Navajo grassroots organization Diné C.A.R.E.
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- A vision for the future of tribal relationships at Grand Canyon National Park
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- FBI doubles reward for information regarding murder of Navajo man
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo police seek missing girl
- Navajo horse program identifies 32 genetically diverse horse breeds
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
- Navajo Nation receives final distribution of COVID recovery funding totaling $2.1 billion from U.S. Treasury
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: