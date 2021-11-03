FBI using Navajo language in campaign targeting hate crimes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes.
The federal enforcement agency said Oct. 29 that it has an ad in the Navajo language on Facebook that encourages victims and witnesses to contact the FBI, which also has posted messages in the Navajo language against hate crime on Twitter.
"Our message is clear and simple: Hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else," said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "For those more comfortable communicating in Navajo, we hope this outreach encourages them to call us or go online if they are aware of a hate crime."
The FBI said it also has translated into Navajo numerous FBI posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases.
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- A vision for the future of tribal relationships at Grand Canyon National Park
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- FBI doubles reward for information regarding murder of Navajo man
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Applications for final phase of CARES Act Hardship Program now open
- Melissa Skeet plans 300-mile skating trip across Navajo Nation for MMIW awareness
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- North Dakota man charged in Navajo Nation decapitation
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo police seek missing girl
- Navajo horse program identifies 32 genetically diverse horse breeds
- Native artist shares message of hope as he recovers from life threatening infection
- Navajo Nation receives final distribution of COVID recovery funding totaling $2.1 billion from U.S. Treasury
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: