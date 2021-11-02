U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to stop in Petrified Forest National Park Nov. 9
PETRIFIED FOREST, Ariz. — On Nov. 9, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will make a stop at the Petrified Forest National Park.
Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The “People’s Tree” will make the cross-country journey from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C.
The tree and its team will make stops and hold special events in various locations along the way. Petrified Forest National Park is excited to be one of those stops.
The Petrified Forest event will take place Nov. 9, between 9 a.m. and noon in the Painted Desert Visitor Center parking lot, Exit 311 off I-40.
Park visitors will be able to see a portion of the decorated tree, have a chance to sign the banners on the sides of the truck, learn more about the Six Rivers National Forest and receive ornament making kits.
Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy.
The tree’s journey can be tracked in real time online at capitoltreetracker.com.
Information provided by the National Park Service
