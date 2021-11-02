OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 04
Photo highlights: Navajo Nation joins in Halloweeen Trunk-Or-Treat

(Photos/OPVP)

(Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: November 2, 2021 9:33 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and first lady joined the police department and fire department in a Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat event in Window Rock, Arizona.

Photo Gallery

Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
