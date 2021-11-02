Navajo County Sheriff's Office responds to kidnapping through rapid deploy system

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Oct. 21, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received two 911 calls from the same phone number and when answered, the caller hung up.

Telecommunicators called the phone number back and finally received answer. There was music playing loud in the background and NCSO asked the caller to turn down the music. The caller advised she needed help as she was being kidnapped. There was a male heard in the background telling the caller to shut up, the line was then disconnected.

NCSO attempted to contact the caller multiple times with no luck. The state 911 office provides a resource called Rapid Deploy, which is a system that enables real- time connectivity to devices and data anywhere. This is another resource for Telecommunicators to utilize in obtaining the caller's location.

Telecommunications used the Rapid Deploy system to text the caller and ask if she could text, to which she replied, “yes, please help me.” NCSO continued communication via text to the caller to obtain information on their location and a description of the suspect. While in communication with the caller, NCSO relayed the updated information to the Arizona DPS Troopers and Navajo County Sheriff Deputies who were responding to the call.

With the help of the caller and the Rapid Deploy system, the suspect was ultimately arrested at the Flying J Gas Station in Winslow, Arizona. The first 911 call was received at 4:31 p.m. and the suspect was arrested at 5:09 p.m.

Every day the NCSO receives numerous calls for service. They never leave a call unanswered. They work hard every day and are dedicated to ensuring the citizens of Navajo County receive the help they need.

Info by NCSO