Indian National Finals Rodeo announces 2021 winners

World Champions for the 2021 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) were recently announced. To qualify for the INFR a contestant must be an INFR member. Winners include Jayco Roper for bareback, Nolan Conway for steer wrestling, Danielle Lowman for break away, Cole Elshere for saddle bronc, Dontre’ Goff for tie down, Tatum Ward for barrel racing, Erich Rogers and Aaron Tsinigine for team roping and Cannon Cravens for bull riding. Erich Rogers and Kassidy Dennison were named all around. The 2021 INFR was held Oct. 19 - 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.