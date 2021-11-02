Ganado wins at Hopi Regional Cross Country Tournament

POLACCA, Ariz. — Ganado High School won both the boys and girls cross country races at the 2A North Regional meet Oct. 27 at Hopi High School.

The regional meet is not to be confused with the sectional meet, which is where teams and individual runners qualify for state.

Hopi High Athletic Director Ricky Greer said it was a fun evening watching the talented student athletes.

Ganado won the boys race with 34 points, Pinon placed second with 38 points, Valley Sanders grabbed third with 64 points and Many Farms finished fourth with 86 points. Red Mesa and Hopi did not have enough runners for a team score.

Ganado claimed the top two spots in the boys’ race. Micah Slivers won the individual championship followed by Cuay Curley. Hopi’s Shereef McKinney took third.

The top 15 runners received medals, including: Daniel Biakeddy, Pinon, fourth; Joshua Begay, Valley, fifth; Austin Kee, Ganado, sixth; Dean Klah, Pinon, seventh; Zach Thomas, Ganado, eighth; Marcus Klah, Pinon, ninth; Shane Phillip, Valley, tenth; Kevin Benally, Pinon, 11th; Ivan Chee, Pinon, 12th; Tilton Tso, Many Farms, 13th; Trevor Tsosie, Valley, 14th; and Jonah Dashee, Many Farms, 15th.

Greer said it was a tough season for the boys with low participation numbers, a few lost to grades, behavior and injuries.

“It was the most challenging season I’ve seen,” he said attributing the challenge to the 18-month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greer said the Hopi High boys will be relying on freshmen for a strong showing at sectionals in order to qualify for state.

Ganado claimed the girls’ regional championship with 28 points and the tie breaker. Hopi grabbed second with 28 points. Pinon placed third with 88 points and Valley Sanders finished fourth with 99 points. Red Mesa did not have enough runners for a team score.

Ganado’s Annamarie Yazzie grabbed the individual championship in the girls’ race, but Hopi followed with the next three spots with Tuvasie Shelton snaring second, Edith Silas taking third and Rylee Koopee finishing fourth.

Ganado’s Sheena Smith took fifth followed by teammates Marissa Smith in sixth and Lyndsay Thomas in seventh.

Hopi’s Nanaba Nuvayoka interrupted with eighth place before Gando’s Tedra Leonard finished ninth and Artesha Begay tenth.

Hopi’s Taylor Elliott finished 11th followed by teammate Brinanna Lomaintewa took 12th. Ganado’s Johanna Attson placed 13th.

Pinon’s Jozannah Coochyumtepwa finished 14th. She was the only runner in the top 15 who wasn’t from Ganado or Hopi.

LaSundrai Baldwin from Ganado was the final medalist placing 15th.

Greer said coaches have the Hopi High girls running well.

“Ganado is always tough and we are right there with them,” he said. “It should make for exciting sectionals and state.”